Hyve Hits 24-Hour Volume of $84,179.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Hyve has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $84,179.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.47 or 0.06669877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,430.10 or 1.00481726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

