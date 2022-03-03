SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.46 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.220 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

SWI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $13.21. 7,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SolarWinds by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 163,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 215.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 70,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

