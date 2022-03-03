PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PDI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.68. 1,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,831. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $150,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

