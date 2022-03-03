Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.493 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

QQQX stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,367. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,194,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.