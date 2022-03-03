Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $65,455.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.00424025 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

