Lynch & Associates IN Sells 235 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $9,631,662 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $121.23. The stock had a trading volume of 135,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.30 and a 200 day moving average of $126.98. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

