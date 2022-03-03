Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) were up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 3,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 179,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AORT shares. TheStreet cut Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Artivion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $850.71 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artivion Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

