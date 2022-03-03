Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the January 31st total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SLTTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF remained flat at $$3.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.