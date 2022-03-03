Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGAMY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.41. 1,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23. Sega Sammy has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $896.56 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sega Sammy stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

