Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.97

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $53.83, with a volume of 6079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after buying an additional 2,446,191 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,508,000 after buying an additional 1,531,445 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $67,140,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after buying an additional 1,024,945 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

