Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

NASDAQ ADV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 10,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 82,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

