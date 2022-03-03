EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.360-$11.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.580-$2.660 EPS.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $21.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.17. 41,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,657. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.05 and a 200 day moving average of $584.53. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $195.01 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $540.70.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

