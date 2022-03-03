Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3,303.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,303 ($44.32) and last traded at GBX 3,311 ($44.43), with a volume of 576379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,454 ($46.34).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,959.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,978.88. The company has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of €0.96 ($1.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.