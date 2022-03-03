Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Lowered to $35.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 3,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,912. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $107,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,359. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

