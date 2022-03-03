Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,189. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

