Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

BWEN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 1,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,736. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Broadwind by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

