Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.47

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 2838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $631.00 million, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75.
Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
