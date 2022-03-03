Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.47

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 2838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $631.00 million, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Opera by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Opera by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

