Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$129.97 and last traded at C$130.00. 806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$132.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$735.64 million and a P/E ratio of 2.55.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

About Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

