Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) shares fell 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $120.31 and last traded at $120.76. 6,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 276,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the third quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

