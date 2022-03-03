Ibstock (LON:IBST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $168.80

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 168.80 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.27), with a volume of 1318922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.70 ($2.34).

IBST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 228 ($3.06) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.83 ($3.30).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £692.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

