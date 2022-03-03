Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,946 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

JNJ traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $167.69. 147,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,188,237. The company has a market cap of $440.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average is $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

