51,925 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Purchased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

UP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,813. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

