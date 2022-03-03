ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

CCXI stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 79,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,253. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.90. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCXI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

