Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Lowered by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

STX traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

