Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,587,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,965 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners makes up approximately 2.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $52,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $133,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHLX. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

SHLX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 60,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.57. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.01% and a net margin of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

