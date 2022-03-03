Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Position Reduced by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 133,408 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 10.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 2.28% of Western Midstream Partners worth $209,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 111.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 229.3% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 137,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 255,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WES. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NYSE WES traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $26.04. 85,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,542. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 59.01%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

