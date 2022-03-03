D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $44,520,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,100. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.60. 12,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,783. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.