Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $180.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $182.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

