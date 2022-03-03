Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.80

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 1972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,482 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,316,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 115,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.