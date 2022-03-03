Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $129.82. 4,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,964. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.74 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.21 and a 200 day moving average of $157.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.