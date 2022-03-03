Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Kohl’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.48. 35,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.