Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.81. The company had a trading volume of 119,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,894. The firm has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

