Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY22 guidance to $1.76-2.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.760-$2.000 EPS.

FSS traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

