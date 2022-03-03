STMicroelectronics (STM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.