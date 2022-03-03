Spartan Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $473,005.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $14.23 million and $473,005.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.47 or 0.06669877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,430.10 or 1.00481726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 102,149,200 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

