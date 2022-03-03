Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 68,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,123. The stock has a market cap of C$374.11 million and a PE ratio of -187.60. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.09.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

