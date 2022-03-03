Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE AVY traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $170.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $166.19 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 92,299 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

