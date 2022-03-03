Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NYSE MEI traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. 5,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.20. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

