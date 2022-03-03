Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.86. The company had a trading volume of 625,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,314,734. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.22 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.29 and a 200-day moving average of $321.75. The firm has a market cap of $557.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.42.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

