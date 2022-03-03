SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $15.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut SoFi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.05.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. 632,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,371,453. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.