Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.88.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $10.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.35. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

