salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Citigroup

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.88. The stock has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $586,785,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

