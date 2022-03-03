salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Citigroup

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.
Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.88. The stock has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $586,785,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
