ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) is Kopion Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kopion Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide makes up approximately 6.3% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ACI Worldwide worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $32.26. 9,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,079. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.04). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

