James Wroath Sells 18,040 Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Stock

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) insider James Wroath sold 18,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.83), for a total value of £64,944 ($87,138.07).

WIN traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 334 ($4.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,808. Wincanton plc has a 52 week low of GBX 328 ($4.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 470 ($6.31). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 370.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 370.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £415.83 million and a PE ratio of 9.36.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.98) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

