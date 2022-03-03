Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.98 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after buying an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,054,000 after buying an additional 63,680 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,910,000 after buying an additional 62,430 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $5.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.61. 22,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.80 and its 200 day moving average is $288.19. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

