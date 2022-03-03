Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells 1,927 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.44. 157,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,911,840. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $373.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average of $150.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

