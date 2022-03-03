ELM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.96 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

