Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $447,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,148.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,826,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.89. 43,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,800. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

