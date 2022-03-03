Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,624. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,364. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.80 and a 200 day moving average of $217.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

