HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,651 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.95. 686,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,342,506. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average is $113.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

